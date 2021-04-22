Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01, Briefing.com reports.

SAVA traded up $1.21 on Thursday, hitting $36.08. 1,395,535 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,127,341. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.24 and its 200 day moving average is $24.82. Cassava Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $1.63 and a fifty-two week high of $117.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -153.63 and a beta of 1.47.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SAVA. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cassava Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Cassava Sciences from $24.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cassava Sciences in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.75.

Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead therapeutic product candidate is simufilam, a small molecule drug, which is completed Phase 2b clinical trial; and investigational diagnostic product candidate is SavaDx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.

