Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Posted by on Apr 22nd, 2021

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01, Briefing.com reports.

SAVA traded up $1.21 on Thursday, hitting $36.08. 1,395,535 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,127,341. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.24 and its 200 day moving average is $24.82. Cassava Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $1.63 and a fifty-two week high of $117.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -153.63 and a beta of 1.47.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SAVA. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cassava Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Cassava Sciences from $24.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cassava Sciences in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.75.

About Cassava Sciences

Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead therapeutic product candidate is simufilam, a small molecule drug, which is completed Phase 2b clinical trial; and investigational diagnostic product candidate is SavaDx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.

Recommended Story: What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) measure?

Earnings History for Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA)

Receive News & Ratings for Cassava Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cassava Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit