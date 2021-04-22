CBIZ (CBZ) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th. Analysts expect CBIZ to post earnings of $0.73 per share for the quarter. CBIZ has set its FY 2021
CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). The business had revenue of $211.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.80 million. CBIZ had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 11.27%. On average, analysts expect CBIZ to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CBZ stock opened at $33.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.03 and a beta of 0.58. CBIZ has a 52 week low of $20.24 and a 52 week high of $34.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.63.

In related news, Director Benaree Pratt Wiley sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.49, for a total value of $140,658.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,559.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael P. Kouzelos sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.66, for a total transaction of $1,067,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 305,406 shares in the company, valued at $9,058,341.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 205,991 shares of company stock worth $6,444,955 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CBIZ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

CBIZ Company Profile

CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, government healthcare consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk and advisory services.

