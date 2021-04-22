Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $3.01 Per Share

Brokerages expect Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) to post earnings of $3.01 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Celanese’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.11 and the lowest is $2.95. Celanese reported earnings per share of $2.29 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 31.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Celanese will report full year earnings of $11.54 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.20 to $12.86. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $11.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.39 to $13.84. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Celanese.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 31.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.99 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Celanese from $128.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Celanese from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Celanese from $152.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Celanese from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.79.

In related news, Director John K. Wulff sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.55, for a total value of $100,162.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,299,864.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John K. Wulff sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.82, for a total transaction of $922,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,910,598.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Calamos Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Celanese in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,313,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Celanese in the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,356,000. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Celanese by 106.4% during the 4th quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC now owns 18,575 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 9,575 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 51.4% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 13,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,761,000 after purchasing an additional 4,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its stake in Celanese by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 105,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,682,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CE traded down $4.58 during trading on Thursday, reaching $154.08. 34,117 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 859,594. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Celanese has a 12-month low of $69.69 and a 12-month high of $159.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.59 billion, a PE ratio of 31.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.21.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.54%.

About Celanese

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

