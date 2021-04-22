Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Shares Purchased by DnB Asset Management AS

DnB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 14.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,012 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 3,214 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Celanese were worth $3,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Shilanski & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Celanese by 4.5% in the first quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 7,082 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its stake in shares of Celanese by 11.1% in the first quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,978 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Celanese by 14.8% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,202 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Celanese by 19.4% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,604 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Celanese by 1.7% in the first quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,563 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,227,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. 97.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director John K. Wulff sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.55, for a total transaction of $100,162.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,299,864.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John K. Wulff sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.82, for a total value of $922,920.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,910,598.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Celanese stock opened at $158.66 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $150.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.47. The company has a market cap of $18.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Celanese Co. has a 1 year low of $69.69 and a 1 year high of $159.32.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 31.41% and a net margin of 10.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.99 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Celanese Co. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 23rd. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.54%.

CE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Celanese from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Celanese in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Celanese from $128.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. KeyCorp raised their target price on Celanese from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Celanese from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.79.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

