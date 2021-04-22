Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $26.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Celcuity Inc. is a cellular analysis company. It engaged in discovering new cancer sub-types and commercializing diagnostic tests designed to significantly improve the clinical outcomes of cancer patients treated with targeted therapies. The company’s proprietary CELx diagnostic platform uses a patient’s living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular activity driving a patient’s cancer and the targeted therapy. Celcuity Inc. is based in Minneapolis, United States. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Celcuity from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Celcuity from $19.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 12th.

CELC stock opened at $25.99 on Wednesday. Celcuity has a 1 year low of $4.46 and a 1 year high of $28.10. The firm has a market cap of $319.37 million, a P/E ratio of -30.58 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.07.

Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.02. As a group, research analysts expect that Celcuity will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CELC. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Celcuity by 25.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares during the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. lifted its holdings in Celcuity by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 29,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Celcuity by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter. 18.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Celcuity Company Profile

Celcuity Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers cancer sub-types and therapeutic options for cancer patients in the United States. The company's CELsignia diagnostic platform uses a patient's living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular process driving a patient's cancer and the targeted therapy that treats it.

