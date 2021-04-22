Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) Trading Down 7.2%

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX)’s stock price traded down 7.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $15.31 and last traded at $15.31. 2,414 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,395,220 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.50.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Century Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $8.25 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Century Aluminum from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th.

Get Century Aluminum alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.51 and a beta of 2.56.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.06). Century Aluminum had a negative return on equity of 14.02% and a negative net margin of 5.61%. The company had revenue of $389.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Century Aluminum will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CENX. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Century Aluminum by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 73,108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 8,006 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Century Aluminum by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 779,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,551,000 after purchasing an additional 235,407 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Century Aluminum during the 3rd quarter valued at $341,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Century Aluminum in the 3rd quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Century Aluminum in the 3rd quarter valued at $237,000. 53.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX)

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. The company was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Featured Article: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for Century Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.