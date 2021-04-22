Cerecor (NASDAQ:CERC) Now Covered by Jefferies Financial Group

Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Cerecor (NASDAQ:CERC) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 58.10% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Cerecor in a research report on Sunday, March 21st.

Cerecor stock opened at $2.53 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.84. The stock has a market cap of $225.44 million, a P/E ratio of -8.43 and a beta of 1.67. Cerecor has a fifty-two week low of $1.97 and a fifty-two week high of $4.50.

Cerecor (NASDAQ:CERC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.03). Cerecor had a negative net margin of 799.40% and a negative return on equity of 93.78%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cerecor will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Cerecor by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,979,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,503,000 after purchasing an additional 247,794 shares during the period. Minot Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Cerecor by 289.0% in the 4th quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 161,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 120,032 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Cerecor by 45.1% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 48,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 15,066 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Cerecor in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Cerecor by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 432,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 37,772 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.41% of the company’s stock.

About Cerecor

Cerecor, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for rare and orphan diseases. Its lead product candidates include CERC-801, CERC-802, and CERC-803, which are therapies for inherited metabolic disorders known as congenital disorders of glycosylation.

