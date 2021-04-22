Cerecor (NASDAQ:CERC) Upgraded to “Buy” at Maxim Group

Maxim Group upgraded shares of Cerecor (NASDAQ:CERC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $7.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Cerecor in a research report on Sunday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Cerecor in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock.

Get Cerecor alerts:

Cerecor stock opened at $2.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.84. Cerecor has a fifty-two week low of $1.97 and a fifty-two week high of $4.50. The firm has a market cap of $225.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.43 and a beta of 1.67.

Cerecor (NASDAQ:CERC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.03). Cerecor had a negative net margin of 799.40% and a negative return on equity of 93.78%. Analysts forecast that Cerecor will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CERC. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Cerecor by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,979,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,503,000 after purchasing an additional 247,794 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Cerecor by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 432,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 37,772 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Cerecor by 45.1% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 48,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 15,066 shares in the last quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cerecor by 289.0% in the 4th quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 161,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 120,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LGL Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cerecor in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.41% of the company’s stock.

About Cerecor

Cerecor, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for rare and orphan diseases. Its lead product candidates include CERC-801, CERC-802, and CERC-803, which are therapies for inherited metabolic disorders known as congenital disorders of glycosylation.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization

Receive News & Ratings for Cerecor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerecor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.