Cerecor (NASDAQ:CERC) Upgraded to “Buy” at Maxim Group

Posted by on Apr 22nd, 2021

Maxim Group upgraded shares of Cerecor (NASDAQ:CERC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $7.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Cerecor in a research report on Sunday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Cerecor in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock.

Cerecor stock opened at $2.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.84. Cerecor has a fifty-two week low of $1.97 and a fifty-two week high of $4.50. The firm has a market cap of $225.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.43 and a beta of 1.67.

Cerecor (NASDAQ:CERC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.03). Cerecor had a negative net margin of 799.40% and a negative return on equity of 93.78%. Analysts forecast that Cerecor will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CERC. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Cerecor by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,979,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,503,000 after purchasing an additional 247,794 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Cerecor by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 432,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 37,772 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Cerecor by 45.1% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 48,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 15,066 shares in the last quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cerecor by 289.0% in the 4th quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 161,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 120,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LGL Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cerecor in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.41% of the company’s stock.

About Cerecor

Cerecor, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for rare and orphan diseases. Its lead product candidates include CERC-801, CERC-802, and CERC-803, which are therapies for inherited metabolic disorders known as congenital disorders of glycosylation.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization

The Fly

Receive News & Ratings for Cerecor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerecor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit