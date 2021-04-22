Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) Coverage Initiated at Wolfe Research

Analysts at Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Ceridian HCM from $108.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Ceridian HCM from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Ceridian HCM from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ceridian HCM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ceridian HCM presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.35.

Shares of Ceridian HCM stock traded up $0.57 during trading on Thursday, hitting $93.55. The stock had a trading volume of 323,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 994,553. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $13.73 billion, a PE ratio of 1,169.52 and a beta of 1.39. Ceridian HCM has a 1 year low of $49.24 and a 1 year high of $111.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.15.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $222.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.96 million. Ceridian HCM had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 1.34%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ceridian HCM will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.49, for a total transaction of $427,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 126,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,823,974.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 32,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,463,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 6.6% in the first quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Ceridian HCM during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

About Ceridian HCM

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

