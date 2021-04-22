Cerillion (LON:CER) Price Target Raised to GBX 575

Cerillion (LON:CER) had its target price boosted by Canaccord Genuity from GBX 520 ($6.79) to GBX 575 ($7.51) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Liberum Capital increased their target price on shares of Cerillion from GBX 470 ($6.14) to GBX 500 ($6.53) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th.

CER stock opened at GBX 573.10 ($7.49) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.61, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.65. Cerillion has a 52-week low of GBX 236.75 ($3.09) and a 52-week high of GBX 589 ($7.70). The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 449.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 391.86. The stock has a market capitalization of £169.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.13.

In other news, insider Oliver Gilchrist sold 4,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 410 ($5.36), for a total transaction of £19,958.80 ($26,076.30).

Cerillion Company Profile

Cerillion Plc provides software for billing, charging, and customer relationship management (CRM) to the telecommunications, finance, utilities, and transportation sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through four segments: Services, Software, Software-as-a-Service (SaaS), and Third-Party.

