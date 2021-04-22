Champion Iron (TSE:CIA) Rating Reiterated by Raymond James

Raymond James reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Champion Iron (TSE:CIA) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. Raymond James currently has a C$7.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of C$6.50.

CIA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Champion Iron from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Laurentian boosted their price objective on shares of Champion Iron from C$6.40 to C$6.50 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Champion Iron from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Laurentian Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Champion Iron from C$6.40 to C$6.50 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Champion Iron from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th.

Shares of CIA opened at C$6.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$3.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.73. Champion Iron has a 12 month low of C$1.62 and a 12 month high of C$6.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$5.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$4.70.

Champion Iron (TSE:CIA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported C$0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.24 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$329.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$329.80 million. Equities research analysts expect that Champion Iron will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Champion Iron Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of iron ore deposits in North-Eastern Quebec. Its flagship project include the Bloom Lake mine, which consists of BM877 mining lease covering an area of 6,857.63 ha and 53 mining claims comprising an area of approximately 2,458.29 ha located in Quebec, Canada; and the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in northeastern Quebec.

