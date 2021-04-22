Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 3,198 Shares of Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 203,702 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 3,198 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Hanmi Financial were worth $2,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hanmi Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,530,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,561,110 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,475,000 after purchasing an additional 155,428 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new position in shares of Hanmi Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $499,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Hanmi Financial by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,536,462 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,443,000 after buying an additional 35,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in Hanmi Financial during the fourth quarter worth $394,000. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HAFC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Hanmi Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hanmi Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Jonestrading initiated coverage on shares of Hanmi Financial in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

NASDAQ HAFC opened at $19.85 on Thursday. Hanmi Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $7.15 and a 12-month high of $21.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.76. The company has a market capitalization of $609.06 million, a P/E ratio of 19.65 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $55.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.03 million. Hanmi Financial had a return on equity of 5.56% and a net margin of 11.41%. Equities analysts expect that Hanmi Financial Co. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. This is an increase from Hanmi Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. Hanmi Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.74%.

Hanmi Financial Profile

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

