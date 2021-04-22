Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 94,534 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,386 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.64% of Equity Bancshares worth $2,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Equity Bancshares by 170.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,774 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,747 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Equity Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Equity Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at $124,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Equity Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at $162,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Equity Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth $441,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.76% of the company’s stock.

EQBK opened at $29.75 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.37 and its 200 day moving average is $23.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $429.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.74 and a beta of 0.76. Equity Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.49 and a 12-month high of $29.86.

Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.48. Equity Bancshares had a negative net margin of 42.38% and a positive return on equity of 5.26%. As a group, analysts predict that Equity Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Equity Bancshares news, CEO Brad S. Elliott sold 4,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.02, for a total transaction of $142,575.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 13,807 shares of company stock worth $392,333 over the last quarter. 8.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on EQBK. TheStreet raised Equity Bancshares from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Equity Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th.

Equity Bancshares Company Profile

Equity Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Equity Bank that provides a range of financial services primarily to businesses, business owners, and individuals. The company accepts various demand, savings, money market, and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate-backed, commercial lines of credit, working capital, term, equipment financing, acquisition, expansion and development, borrowing base, real estate construction, homebuilder, agricultural, government guaranteed, and other loans, as well as letters of credit and other loan products to national and regional companies, restaurant franchisees, hoteliers, real estate developers, manufacturing and industrial companies, agribusiness companies, and other businesses.

