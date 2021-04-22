Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $1.95 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM) by 74.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 59,174 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,253 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $1,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 176,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,794,000 after purchasing an additional 9,087 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,013,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,206,000 after acquiring an additional 228,842 shares in the last quarter. Change Path LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 19,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 170,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,592,000 after buying an additional 16,885 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ PFM opened at $35.95 on Thursday. Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.78 and a fifty-two week high of $35.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.21.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.132 per share. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd.

About Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF

PowerShares Dividend Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Broad Dividend Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a diversified group of dividend paying companies. These companies have increased their annual dividend for 10 or more consecutive fiscal years.

