Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $2.23 Million Stake in El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 123,275 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 3,445 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.34% of El Pollo Loco worth $2,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in El Pollo Loco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in El Pollo Loco during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in El Pollo Loco by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 9,993 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in El Pollo Loco in the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in El Pollo Loco in the 4th quarter valued at $262,000. 92.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get El Pollo Loco alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut El Pollo Loco from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised El Pollo Loco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist downgraded shares of El Pollo Loco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. El Pollo Loco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.33.

NASDAQ:LOCO opened at $17.67 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.45 and a 12-month high of $21.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $644.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.61 and a beta of 1.57.

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. El Pollo Loco had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 5.32%. The business had revenue of $110.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Laurance Roberts sold 18,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.57, for a total value of $364,002.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 113,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,224,091.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

El Pollo Loco Company Profile

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. As of March 11, 2021, the company operated approximately 475 company-owned and franchised restaurants in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Utah, and Louisiana.

Featured Story: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO).

Receive News & Ratings for El Pollo Loco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for El Pollo Loco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.