Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $2.44 Million Position in 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,781 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,044 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.05% of 51job worth $2,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in 51job during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in 51job in the fourth quarter valued at $301,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in 51job in the 4th quarter valued at $314,000. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in 51job in the 4th quarter valued at $522,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in 51job during the 3rd quarter worth about $573,000. 44.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ JOBS opened at $62.16 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $63.50 and a 200-day moving average of $68.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.32 and a beta of 0.77. 51job, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.13 and a fifty-two week high of $80.50.

51job, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated human resource services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online recruitment services through its Websites comprising 51job.com, yingjiesheng.com, 51jingying.com, lagou.com, and 51mdd.com; and mobile applications that enable job seekers to access their accounts through mobile devices and utilize functions available on their Websites.

