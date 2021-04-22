Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Increases Position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 111,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial were worth $2,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PGC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,636,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,240,000 after acquiring an additional 270,247 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $3,745,000. Point View Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,142,000. Elk River Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,290,000. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $533,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.63% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Vincent A. Spero sold 5,835 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total transaction of $176,508.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,290,646.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PGC shares. Hovde Group downgraded shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. G.Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st.

PGC stock opened at $31.45 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $594.69 million, a PE ratio of 17.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 1.27. Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.80 and a fifty-two week high of $32.49.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $46.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.90 million. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 6.97%. Equities analysts forecast that Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 10th. Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s payout ratio is 8.20%.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Profile

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Peapack Private. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

