Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 2,911,815 Shares of Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FET)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FET) by 94.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 181,099 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,911,815 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Forum Energy Technologies were worth $2,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Forum Energy Technologies by 81.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,014,397 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355,397 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 108.2% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 981,492 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 510,058 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 147.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 513,202 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,622,000 after acquiring an additional 305,506 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 56,711 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 13,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Forum Energy Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $145,000.

Get Forum Energy Technologies alerts:

Shares of FET opened at $17.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 3.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.30. The stock has a market cap of $100.41 million, a P/E ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 4.27. Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $3.89 and a one year high of $24.93.

Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($4.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($5.20) by $0.40. Forum Energy Technologies had a negative return on equity of 21.80% and a negative net margin of 12.78%. The firm had revenue of $113.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.00 million. Analysts predict that Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. will post -19.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Forum Energy Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Forum Energy Technologies Profile

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes products to the oil and natural gas industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Drilling & Downhole, Completions, and Production. The Drilling & Downhole segment designs, manufactures, and supplies products, and provides related services to the drilling, downhole, and subsea markets, as well as other markets, such as alternative energy, defense, and communications.

Read More: Cash Asset Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FET).

Receive News & Ratings for Forum Energy Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forum Energy Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.