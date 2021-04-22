Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Purchased by First United Bank Trust

First United Bank Trust increased its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 12.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,806 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,023 shares during the quarter. First United Bank Trust’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co increased its stake in Chevron by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Chevron in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. 62.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CVX shares. Cowen raised their price objective on Chevron from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Chevron from $105.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Chevron from $113.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Chevron from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Chevron currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.68.

NYSE:CVX traded down $1.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $101.24. 137,159 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,916,603. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.26. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.16 and a fifty-two week high of $112.70.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The firm had revenue of $25.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.30%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

