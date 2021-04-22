Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Shares Acquired by Gemmer Asset Management LLC

Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 673.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 116 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CMG. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,296 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,262,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 470 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 637 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter valued at $834,000. Finally, Columbia Trust Co 01012016 lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 250 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CMG. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,775.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,600.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,476.00 to $1,602.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,437.00 to $1,462.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,827.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,627.53.

Shares of CMG traded down $29.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1,478.42. The stock had a trading volume of 21,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,066. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52 week low of $834.18 and a 52 week high of $1,579.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,456.93 and a 200 day moving average of $1,392.23. The company has a market cap of $41.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 178.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.31.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The restaurant operator reported $5.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.92 by $0.44. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 10.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Neil Flanzraich bought 230 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1,478.60 per share, for a total transaction of $340,078.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 379 shares in the company, valued at $560,389.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott Boatwright sold 5,822 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,497.75, for a total value of $8,719,900.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,305,010.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,335 shares of company stock valued at $28,243,141. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 2,724 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 40 international Chipotle restaurants, and 4 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

