Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Stock Position Decreased by Lincoln Capital Corp

Lincoln Capital Corp cut its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 167 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 7 shares during the period. Lincoln Capital Corp’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,403,185 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,332,521,000 after purchasing an additional 78,320 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,955,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,711,573,000 after purchasing an additional 64,028 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter worth about $1,555,057,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 444,662 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $616,617,000 after purchasing an additional 39,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter worth about $355,121,000. 90.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

NYSE CMG traded down $18.91 on Thursday, reaching $1,488.71. The company had a trading volume of 15,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,066. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1,456.93 and its 200-day moving average is $1,392.23. The stock has a market cap of $41.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 178.65, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.31. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52 week low of $834.18 and a 52 week high of $1,579.52.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The restaurant operator reported $5.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by $0.44. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 4.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 10.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CMG shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,775.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,725.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,450.00 to $1,530.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Argus lifted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,460.00 to $1,700.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,476.00 to $1,602.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chipotle Mexican Grill has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,627.53.

In other news, Director Neil Flanzraich acquired 230 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1,478.60 per share, with a total value of $340,078.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $560,389.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott Boatwright sold 1,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,559.84, for a total value of $2,749,997.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,939,996.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 19,335 shares of company stock valued at $28,243,141. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 2,724 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 40 international Chipotle restaurants, and 4 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Featured Story: NASDAQ

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG).

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.