Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.44 EPS

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The restaurant operator reported $5.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.92 by $0.44, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 4.08%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of CMG stock traded down $27.63 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1,479.99. 40,246 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 286,066. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.71 billion, a PE ratio of 178.65, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.31. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a twelve month low of $834.18 and a twelve month high of $1,579.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1,456.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,392.23.

CMG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Northcoast Research upgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,827.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $1,320.00 to $1,650.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Truist lifted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,650.00 to $1,725.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,415.00 to $1,460.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,627.53.

In related news, CTO Curtis E. Garner sold 5,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,508.40, for a total value of $7,635,520.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 21,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,774,446. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Scott Boatwright sold 1,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,559.84, for a total value of $2,749,997.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,939,996.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 19,335 shares of company stock worth $28,243,141 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 2,724 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 40 international Chipotle restaurants, and 4 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

