Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) PT Raised to $1,602.00 at Morgan Stanley

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its target price lifted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $1,476.00 to $1,602.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 6.26% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Argus upped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,460.00 to $1,700.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Northcoast Research upgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,827.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,500.00 to $1,575.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,608.42.

Shares of NYSE CMG opened at $1,507.62 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,456.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,392.23. The company has a market capitalization of $42.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 180.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.31. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 1 year low of $834.18 and a 1 year high of $1,579.52.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The restaurant operator reported $5.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.89 by $0.47. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 4.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 10.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 4,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,311.22, for a total value of $6,237,473.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 47,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,685,033.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Scott Boatwright sold 1,763 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,559.84, for a total value of $2,749,997.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,939,996.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,335 shares of company stock valued at $28,243,141 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CMG. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,449 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,059,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.9% during the first quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 656 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,005,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 22.6% in the first quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 217 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 26.4% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 67 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 673.3% during the first quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 116 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 2,724 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 40 international Chipotle restaurants, and 4 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

