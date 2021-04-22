Chromia Price Hits $0.24 (CHR)

Chromia (CURRENCY:CHR) traded down 14.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 22nd. During the last week, Chromia has traded 35% lower against the US dollar. One Chromia coin can now be bought for $0.24 or 0.00000466 BTC on major exchanges. Chromia has a market cap of $103.86 million and $49.70 million worth of Chromia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.73 or 0.00068845 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.02 or 0.00019297 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001926 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.16 or 0.00094711 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $366.92 or 0.00706919 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,114.20 or 0.07926489 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.46 or 0.00049043 BTC.

Chromia Profile

Chromia is a coin. It was first traded on May 27th, 2019. Chromia’s total supply is 471,970,667 coins and its circulating supply is 429,822,250 coins. Chromia’s official Twitter account is @chromia and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Chromia is chromia.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Chromia (by ChromaWay) is a new blockchain platform for decentralized applications, conceived in response to the shortcomings of existing platforms and designed to enable a new generation of dapps to scale beyond what is currently possible. Chromia is both a blockchain and a relational database. This means that decentralized applications (dapps) can be written in a way that is familiar to developers all over the world, whether they work on large enterprise applications, games, or smaller projects. “

Chromia Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chromia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chromia should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chromia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

