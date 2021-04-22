Chronologic Price Tops $0.31 (DAY)

Chronologic (CURRENCY:DAY) traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 22nd. One Chronologic coin can now be purchased for about $0.31 or 0.00000594 BTC on popular exchanges. Chronologic has a market capitalization of $360,818.92 and $136.00 worth of Chronologic was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Chronologic has traded down 25.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Chronologic

Chronologic (CRYPTO:DAY) is a coin. Chronologic’s total supply is 1,387,366 coins and its circulating supply is 1,179,486 coins. Chronologic’s official Twitter account is @ChronoLogicETH and its Facebook page is accessible here . Chronologic’s official website is chronologic.network

According to CryptoCompare, “ChronoLogic is a cryptocurrency project that wants to introduce a new concept of Proof-of-Time. The DAY token is an ERC20 compliant token based on the Ethereum blockchain. The only way additional DAY can be produced is via the passage of time where the rate of DAY tokens minted will depend on the minting power, named ChronoPower. “

Chronologic Coin Trading

