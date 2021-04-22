Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,782 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,654 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Chunghwa Telecom were worth $2,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CHT. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC lifted its position in Chunghwa Telecom by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 81,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 6,268 shares during the period. WealthStone Inc. acquired a new position in Chunghwa Telecom during the fourth quarter valued at $225,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 692.8% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 6,168 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 5,390 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 6,689 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.77% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chunghwa Telecom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th.

CHT stock opened at $40.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.64, a P/E/G ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 0.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. has a 52 week low of $36.13 and a 52 week high of $41.13.

Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter. Chunghwa Telecom had a net margin of 16.25% and a return on equity of 8.61%. On average, analysts expect that Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

About Chunghwa Telecom

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd. provides telecommunication services in Taiwan. It operates through Domestic Fixed Communications Business, Mobile Communications Business, Internet Business, International Fixed Communications Business, and Others segments. The company offers local and domestic long distance telephone and leased line, broadband access, Wi-Fi, and multimedia on demand services; information and communication technology (ICT) services; and interconnection with its fixed-line network to other mobile and fixed-line operators.

