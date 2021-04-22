Churchill China (LON:CHH) Sets New 12-Month High at $1,550.00

Churchill China plc (LON:CHH) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,550 ($20.25) and last traded at GBX 1,487.50 ($19.43), with a volume of 19334 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,492.50 ($19.50).

The stock has a market capitalization of £166.67 million and a P/E ratio of 30.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,469.95 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,284.37. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Churchill China Company Profile (LON:CHH)

Churchill China plc manufactures and sells ceramic and related products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It provides plates, bowls, trays and boards, crates and carriers, stands and risers, cookware, counter servingware, cups, mugs, saucers, beverage pots, jugs, chip mugs, dip pots and sauce dishes, lids, glassware, cutlery, utensils, and accessories.

