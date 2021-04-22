Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.31 EPS

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.31, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $324.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.95 million. Churchill Downs had a negative net margin of 8.99% and a positive return on equity of 11.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 EPS.

CHDN traded up $1.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $220.08. 4,208 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 221,460. Churchill Downs has a one year low of $85.24 and a one year high of $258.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a PE ratio of -90.89 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $231.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $203.24.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CHDN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Churchill Downs from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Churchill Downs from $239.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.67.

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Churchill Downs, Online Wagering, and Gaming. As of March 18, 2021, the company owned and operated three pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues with approximately 3,050 historical racing machines (HRMs) in Kentucky; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; seven retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming in eight states with approximately 11,000 slot machines and video lottery terminals, and 200 table games.

