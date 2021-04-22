CIBC Increases Capital Power (OTCMKTS:CPXWF) Price Target to $40.00

Capital Power (OTCMKTS:CPXWF) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at CIBC from $39.00 to $40.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 29.66% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Capital Power from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Capital Power from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. TD Securities raised their price target on Capital Power from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Desjardins began coverage on Capital Power in a report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Capital Power in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.40.

Shares of Capital Power stock opened at $30.85 on Tuesday. Capital Power has a 1 year low of $16.84 and a 1 year high of $30.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.05.

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including natural and landfill gas, coal, wind, waste heat, solid fuels, and solar. The company owns an approximately 6,500 megawatts of power generation capacity at 28 facilities.

