CIBT Education Group Inc Buys 100,000 Shares of CIBT Education Group Inc. (TSE:MBA) Stock

CIBT Education Group Inc. (TSE:MBA) insider CIBT Education Group Inc acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.78 per share, with a total value of C$78,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 2,414,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,883,388.

CIBT Education Group Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 16th, CIBT Education Group Inc purchased 5,000 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.77 per share, for a total transaction of C$3,855.00.

On Wednesday, April 14th, CIBT Education Group Inc purchased 5,000 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.75 per share, for a total transaction of C$3,750.00.

On Monday, April 12th, CIBT Education Group Inc acquired 100,000 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.78 per share, for a total transaction of C$78,000.00.

On Tuesday, April 6th, CIBT Education Group Inc purchased 5,000 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.74 per share, for a total transaction of C$3,700.00.

On Wednesday, March 31st, CIBT Education Group Inc bought 5,000 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.75 per share, for a total transaction of C$3,750.00.

On Monday, March 29th, CIBT Education Group Inc acquired 53,500 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.75 per share, for a total transaction of C$40,125.00.

On Friday, March 26th, CIBT Education Group Inc purchased 5,000 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.74 per share, for a total transaction of C$3,700.00.

On Wednesday, March 24th, CIBT Education Group Inc bought 5,000 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.73 per share, for a total transaction of C$3,650.00.

On Monday, March 22nd, CIBT Education Group Inc purchased 5,000 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.73 per share, with a total value of C$3,640.00.

On Friday, March 19th, CIBT Education Group Inc bought 5,000 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.73 per share, with a total value of C$3,630.00.

MBA stock opened at C$0.79 on Thursday. CIBT Education Group Inc. has a one year low of C$0.42 and a one year high of C$0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.45, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of C$56.24 million and a PE ratio of -18.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.68.

Separately, Fundamental Research decreased their target price on shares of CIBT Education Group from C$1.21 to C$1.17 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th.

About CIBT Education Group

CIBT Education Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an education and student housing investment company in Canada and China. The company engages in education, media communications, and real estate development businesses. It offers accredited programs, which include general English, college pathway, business English, medical English, English language test preparation, vacation English, online English, TESOL teacher training, automotive technical training, business management, customer service, English teacher preparation, and accounting, as well as junior and high school preparation programs for overseas study, and other career/vocational training; and interpreting and translation for Koreans and online English teacher training.

