Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) Price Target Increased to $25.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $17.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CNK. Benchmark boosted their price target on Cinemark from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barrington Research boosted their price target on Cinemark from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wedbush restated a buy rating on shares of Cinemark in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Loop Capital lowered Cinemark from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Cinemark from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.00.

CNK stock opened at $21.03 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of -7.03 and a beta of 2.61. Cinemark has a 1-year low of $7.56 and a 1-year high of $27.84.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($2.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.46) by ($0.57). The business had revenue of $98.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.03 million. Cinemark had a negative return on equity of 27.80% and a negative net margin of 25.51%. The business’s revenue was down 87.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Cinemark will post -4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cinemark news, insider Valmir Fernandes sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total transaction of $299,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 165,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,128,894.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 9.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cinemark in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in shares of Cinemark by 2,439.7% in the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Cinemark in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Cinemark in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its position in shares of Cinemark by 102.9% in the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 2,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares during the last quarter. 81.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cinemark

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of March 4, 2021, it operated 531 theatres with 5,958 screens in the United States, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Peru, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Guatemala, Bolivia, Curacao, and Paraguay.

