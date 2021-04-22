Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Initiates Coverage on Kakaku.com (OTCMKTS:KKKUF)

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Kakaku.com (OTCMKTS:KKKUF) in a research note published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of Kakaku.com stock opened at $28.12 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.05. Kakaku.com has a 1 year low of $19.83 and a 1 year high of $34.69.

Kakaku.com, Inc provides purchase support, restaurant review, and other services in Japan. The company operates kakaku.com, a purchasing support site that compare prices of products and services of various genres, such as personal computers and home appliances, communication costs, and insurance; and Priceprice.com, a purchasing support site for consumers in the Philippines, Thailand, and Indonesia.

