Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Expected to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $1.10 Per Share

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) – Analysts at Wedbush upped their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, April 18th. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $1.10 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.04. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Citizens Financial Group’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.15 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.34 EPS.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The bank reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 5.30%. The business’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on CFG. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group downgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.90.

Shares of NYSE CFG opened at $44.04 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.36. The company has a market capitalization of $18.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.84 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Citizens Financial Group has a 1 year low of $18.20 and a 1 year high of $47.56.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 29th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 28th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.63%.

Citizens Financial Group declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 20th that allows the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the bank to repurchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CFG. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, RBA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the first quarter valued at $38,000. 92.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

See Also: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.