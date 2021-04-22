Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.86 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Citizens Financial Group in a report released on Tuesday, April 20th. DA Davidson analyst D. Konrad forecasts that the bank will earn $0.86 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The bank reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 13.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on CFG. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. UBS Group lowered Citizens Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Compass Point upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.90.

CFG opened at $44.04 on Wednesday. Citizens Financial Group has a 12-month low of $18.20 and a 12-month high of $47.56. The stock has a market cap of $18.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84 and a beta of 1.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.62 and a 200-day moving average of $37.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFG. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $166,208,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,355,790 shares of the bank’s stock worth $334,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292,344 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 75.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,726,622 shares of the bank’s stock worth $97,504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170,998 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 56.7% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,906,730 shares of the bank’s stock worth $103,945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,103,045 shares of the bank’s stock worth $75,205,000 after purchasing an additional 618,752 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 28th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.63%.

Citizens Financial Group announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the bank to reacquire up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

