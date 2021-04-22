Clinigen Group (LON:CLIN) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $700.67

Shares of Clinigen Group plc (LON:CLIN) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 700.67 ($9.15) and traded as high as GBX 827 ($10.80). Clinigen Group shares last traded at GBX 818.50 ($10.69), with a volume of 285,335 shares traded.

Separately, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Clinigen Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th.

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 767.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 700.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.73.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were issued a dividend of GBX 2.15 ($0.03) per share. This represents a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. Clinigen Group’s payout ratio is presently 0.78%.

About Clinigen Group (LON:CLIN)

Clinigen Group plc operates as a pharmaceutical and services company in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, South Africa, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Medicines, Unlicensed Medicines, and Clinical Services. The Commercial Medicines segment acquires and licenses commercial medicines and then revitalises them, as well as provides access to licensed and branded generic medicines.

