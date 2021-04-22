Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $82.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Cloudflare Inc. provides platform protects and accelerates any Internet application online without adding hardware, installing software or changing a line of code. It operates principally in Austin, TX, Champaign, IL, New York, San Jose, Washington, D.C., Lisbon, London, Munich, Beijing, Singapore, and Sydney. Cloudflare Inc. is based in Denver, Colorado. “

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on NET. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Cloudflare from $87.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Cloudflare from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities upgraded shares of Cloudflare from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $74.53.

NET stock opened at $73.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -189.17 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 8.61 and a quick ratio of 8.61. Cloudflare has a 1-year low of $22.35 and a 1-year high of $95.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $71.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.04.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 29.17% and a negative return on equity of 12.16%. The business had revenue of $125.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.22 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cloudflare will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cloudflare news, COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 48,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.75, for a total transaction of $4,078,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.21, for a total value of $3,939,875.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 673,150 shares of company stock valued at $51,767,751 over the last ninety days. 35.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Cloudflare during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Cloudflare in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Cloudflare in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. 54.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

