CLSA Initiates Coverage on Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI)

Posted by on Apr 22nd, 2021

CLSA started coverage on shares of Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $128.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. New Street Research started coverage on shares of Bilibili in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Bilibili in a report on Monday, January 25th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bilibili from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Bilibili from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Bilibili in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $71.21.

Shares of NASDAQ:BILI opened at $104.16 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.44 and a beta of 1.42. Bilibili has a 1-year low of $25.00 and a 1-year high of $157.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $108.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.22.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.88) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($1.46). Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 30.90% and a negative net margin of 25.28%. The firm had revenue of $588.50 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bilibili will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bilibili in the 4th quarter worth $2,352,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Bilibili by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 14,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after buying an additional 992 shares during the period. Ocean Arete Ltd. bought a new position in Bilibili during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,743,000. Panview Asian Equity Master Fund bought a new position in Bilibili during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,857,000. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its position in Bilibili by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,115,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.14% of the company’s stock.

Bilibili Company Profile

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, and live broadcasting.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

The Fly

Analyst Recommendations for Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI)

Receive News & Ratings for Bilibili Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bilibili and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit