CLSA Initiates Coverage on Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI)

CLSA started coverage on shares of Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $128.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. New Street Research started coverage on shares of Bilibili in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Bilibili in a report on Monday, January 25th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bilibili from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Bilibili from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Bilibili in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $71.21.

Get Bilibili alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:BILI opened at $104.16 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.44 and a beta of 1.42. Bilibili has a 1-year low of $25.00 and a 1-year high of $157.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $108.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.22.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.88) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($1.46). Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 30.90% and a negative net margin of 25.28%. The firm had revenue of $588.50 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bilibili will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bilibili in the 4th quarter worth $2,352,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Bilibili by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 14,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after buying an additional 992 shares during the period. Ocean Arete Ltd. bought a new position in Bilibili during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,743,000. Panview Asian Equity Master Fund bought a new position in Bilibili during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,857,000. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its position in Bilibili by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,115,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.14% of the company’s stock.

Bilibili Company Profile

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, and live broadcasting.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Bilibili Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bilibili and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.