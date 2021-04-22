Coca-Cola Amatil (OTCMKTS:CCLAY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Coca-Cola Amatil (OTCMKTS:CCLAY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Coca-Cola Amatil limited’s principal activity is the manufacture, distribution and marketing of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages which include carbonated and non carbonated drinks which include mineral and bottled waters, ready-to-drink coffee and tea, juices/nectar, sport drinks, fruit still drinks, energy drinks, other ready-to-drink beverages and flavoured milk drinks. Major brands include Coca-Cola, diet Coke, Coca-Cola Light, Fanta, Sprite, Lift, Lift Plus, POWERaDE, Mount Franklin, Fruitopia, pump, L&P, Deep Spring, Schweppes, Qoo, Kin Cider, and Nescafe. “

Get Coca-Cola Amatil alerts:

Shares of CCLAY stock opened at $10.33 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.59. Coca-Cola Amatil has a 12-month low of $5.00 and a 12-month high of $10.72. The firm has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 0.72.

Coca-Cola Amatil Limited, together with its subsidiaries, prepares, distributes, and sells non-alcoholic and alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages in Australia, New Zealand, Indonesia, Papua New Guinea, Fiji, and Samoa. Its product range includes non-alcoholic sparkling beverages, spring water, sports and energy drinks, fruit juices, iced tea, flavored milk, coffee, tea, beer, cider, and spirits.

Featured Article: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Coca-Cola Amatil (CCLAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Amatil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Amatil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.