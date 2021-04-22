Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) Shares Gap Down to $23.20

Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $23.20, but opened at $22.56. Codexis shares last traded at $22.63, with a volume of 4,895 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CDXS. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Codexis in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Codexis from $21.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Codexis from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Codexis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Codexis in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.67.

The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.29 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.46.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.07. Codexis had a negative net margin of 31.08% and a negative return on equity of 21.25%. The business had revenue of $21.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.36 million. Research analysts predict that Codexis, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

In other Codexis news, Director Dennis P. Wolf sold 10,000 shares of Codexis stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.44, for a total transaction of $204,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $939,974.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick Y. Yang sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.71, for a total transaction of $494,200.00. Insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Codexis by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,795,398 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $126,513,000 after acquiring an additional 434,137 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Codexis by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,699,732 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $102,596,000 after buying an additional 721,785 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Codexis by 25.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 917,537 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,837,000 after buying an additional 187,000 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Codexis by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 848,839 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,530,000 after buying an additional 123,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Codexis by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 848,839 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,530,000 after acquiring an additional 123,842 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

Codexis Company Profile (NASDAQ:CDXS)

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells biocatalysts. It offers intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides biocatalyst screening and protein engineering services.

