Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) Receives $51.86 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $57.33.

COHU has been the topic of several recent research reports. B. Riley lifted their target price on Cohu from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Cohu from $45.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cohu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Cohu from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Cohu from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th.

In other Cohu news, Director James A. Donahue sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.66, for a total value of $893,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 374,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,719,766.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,000 shares of company stock worth $2,764,000. Company insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its position in Cohu by 249.3% during the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 66,407 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,535,000 after purchasing an additional 47,395 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cohu in the fourth quarter valued at $13,573,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cohu in the fourth quarter valued at $378,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in Cohu by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 21,778 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 2,391 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Cohu in the 4th quarter worth $985,000. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of COHU stock traded down $0.45 during trading on Monday, reaching $43.78. 1,363 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 690,987. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of -39.85 and a beta of 1.79. Cohu has a twelve month low of $12.30 and a twelve month high of $51.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.12.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $202.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.15 million. Cohu had a positive return on equity of 1.57% and a negative net margin of 7.98%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cohu will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cohu Company Profile

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the semiconductor test and inspection equipment, and printed circuit board (PCB) test equipment businesses in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. It supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, semiconductor automated test equipment, and bare board PCB test systems for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors.

