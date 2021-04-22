Colfax Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:CFX)

Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 3,064 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 300% compared to the typical daily volume of 766 call options.

Shares of Colfax stock opened at $44.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of -889.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 2.15. Colfax has a 52-week low of $22.30 and a 52-week high of $50.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.87.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. Colfax had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a positive return on equity of 6.04%. The firm had revenue of $828.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $830.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Colfax will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Colfax news, CFO Christopher M. Hix sold 18,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.74, for a total value of $850,948.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 81,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,810,338.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Shyam Kambeyanda sold 1,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total transaction of $85,118.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,870,517.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,524 shares of company stock worth $1,886,484. 12.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CFX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Colfax in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,307,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Colfax in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,304,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colfax in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,348,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Colfax by 75.7% in the fourth quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,482,952 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,708,000 after acquiring an additional 638,767 shares during the period. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Colfax by 497.1% in the fourth quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 411,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,732,000 after acquiring an additional 342,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CFX shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Colfax from $35.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, February 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Colfax from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Colfax from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Colfax from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Colfax from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.39.

About Colfax

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Fabrication Technology and Medical Technology. The Fabrication Technology segment formulates, develops, manufactures, and supplies consumable products and equipment, including cutting, joining, and automated welding products, as well as gas control equipment.

