Colony Credit Real Estate (NYSE:CLNC) Given Buy Rating at B. Riley

Colony Credit Real Estate (NYSE:CLNC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at B. Riley in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for Colony Credit Real Estate’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.69 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on CLNC. Zacks Investment Research cut Colony Credit Real Estate from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Colony Credit Real Estate in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on Colony Credit Real Estate in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Colony Credit Real Estate stock opened at $8.38 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.73 and a 200-day moving average of $7.61. Colony Credit Real Estate has a 1 year low of $3.47 and a 1 year high of $9.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 1.82.

Colony Credit Real Estate (NYSE:CLNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.35). Colony Credit Real Estate had a negative net margin of 232.33% and a positive return on equity of 6.05%. Equities analysts anticipate that Colony Credit Real Estate will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLNC. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 12,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 1,716 shares in the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate during the 1st quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.29% of the company’s stock.

Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a portfolio of CRE senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities, and net leased properties.

