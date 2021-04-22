Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) Reaches New 52-Week High at $18.28

Columbia Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBK)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $18.28 and last traded at $18.28, with a volume of 9698 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.18.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CLBK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Columbia Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Columbia Financial from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.52 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.04. Columbia Financial had a return on equity of 5.49% and a net margin of 15.57%. The company had revenue of $68.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.30 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Columbia Financial, Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CLBK. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Columbia Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Columbia Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $165,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Columbia Financial by 217.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 7,349 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Columbia Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $171,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Columbia Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $138,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.73% of the company’s stock.

About Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK)

Columbia Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia Bank that provides financial services to businesses and consumers in the United States. The company offers non-interest-bearing demand deposits, such as individual and commercial checking accounts; interest bearing demand accounts comprising interest earning checking accounts and municipal accounts; and savings and club accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

