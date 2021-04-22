Comcast (CMCSA) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th. Analysts expect Comcast to post earnings of $0.58 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.90%. The firm had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Comcast to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $54.66 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $250.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast has a 12 month low of $34.17 and a 12 month high of $58.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.20 and a 200-day moving average of $50.77.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.95%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Raymond James raised shares of Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 16th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Comcast from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Pivotal Research lifted their price target on Comcast from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comcast has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.61.

In related news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total transaction of $99,940.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $658,104.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

