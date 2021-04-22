Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.33, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Community Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 25.76% and a return on equity of 9.53%.
Shares of CTBI stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $44.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,708. Community Trust Bancorp has a 1-year low of $26.45 and a 1-year high of $47.53. The company has a market cap of $799.67 million, a P/E ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.30.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Community Trust Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 42.31%.
About Community Trust Bancorp
Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that provides commercial and personal banking services to small and mid-sized communities. The company accepts time and demand deposits, checking accounts, savings accounts and savings certificates, individual retirement accounts and Keogh plans, and money market accounts.
