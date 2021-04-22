Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.33, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Community Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 25.76% and a return on equity of 9.53%.

Shares of CTBI stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $44.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,708. Community Trust Bancorp has a 1-year low of $26.45 and a 1-year high of $47.53. The company has a market cap of $799.67 million, a P/E ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.30.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Community Trust Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 42.31%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CTBI shares. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Community Trust Bancorp in a report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Community Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd.

About Community Trust Bancorp

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that provides commercial and personal banking services to small and mid-sized communities. The company accepts time and demand deposits, checking accounts, savings accounts and savings certificates, individual retirement accounts and Keogh plans, and money market accounts.

