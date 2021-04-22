Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD) Sets New 1-Year High at $7.30

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $7.30 and last traded at $7.00, with a volume of 16436 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.92.

A number of brokerages have commented on CBD. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição in a research note on Wednesday.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.03.

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.40. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição had a return on equity of 3.36% and a net margin of 0.68%. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Boston Common Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição in the fourth quarter worth about $177,000. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição in the fourth quarter worth about $190,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição in the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628 shares during the period.

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição

Companhia Brasileira de DistribuiÃ§Ã£o engages in the retail of food, clothing, home appliances, electronics, and other products through its chain of hypermarkets, supermarkets, specialized stores, and department stores in Brazil. The company operates in Food Retail, and Cash and Carry segments. The Food Retail segment sells non-perishables, beverages, fruits, vegetables, meat, breads, cold cuts, dairy products, cleaning products, disposable products, and personal care products; and home appliances and other non-food products, such as clothing and baby items, shoes and accessories, household articles, books, magazines, CDs and DVDs, stationery, toys, sports and camping gears, furniture, mobile phones, mattresses, pet products, and gardening equipment and tools, as well as electronic products, including personal computers, software, computer accessories, and sound and image systems.

