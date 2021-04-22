Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.05.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Concrete Pumping from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Concrete Pumping from $6.75 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Concrete Pumping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th.

Concrete Pumping stock opened at $7.40 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $417.87 million, a PE ratio of -6.17 and a beta of 1.24. Concrete Pumping has a 1-year low of $2.00 and a 1-year high of $8.09.

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.19). Concrete Pumping had a negative net margin of 20.04% and a negative return on equity of 2.09%. Research analysts forecast that Concrete Pumping will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BBCP. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA grew its position in Concrete Pumping by 667.7% during the fourth quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 1,273,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,879,000 after buying an additional 1,107,960 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Concrete Pumping during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $543,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Concrete Pumping by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 847,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,246,000 after purchasing an additional 131,167 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Concrete Pumping by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,546,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,923,000 after purchasing an additional 122,922 shares during the period. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Concrete Pumping in the fourth quarter worth approximately $320,000. Institutional investors own 24.76% of the company’s stock.

Concrete Pumping Company Profile

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and waste management services in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers concrete pumping services to general contractors and concrete finishing companies in the commercial, infrastructure, and residential sectors under the Brundage-Bone and Camfaud brands; and industrial cleanup and containment services primarily to customers in the construction industry under the Eco-Pan brand.

