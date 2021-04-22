Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:CNTB) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:CNTB) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CNTB. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited American Depositary Shares in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited American Depositary Shares in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an overweight rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:CNTB opened at $17.09 on Monday. Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited American Depositary Shares has a 12 month low of $15.29 and a 12 month high of $23.29.

Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited American Depositary Shares Company Profile

Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of immune modulators for the treatment of serious autoimmune diseases and inflammation. The company's lead product candidate is CBP-201, an anti-interleukin-4 receptor alpha antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory allergic diseases, such as atopic dermatitis, asthma, and chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps.

