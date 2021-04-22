ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Sold by North Star Investment Management Corp.

North Star Investment Management Corp. lessened its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 13.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,335 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 1,473 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $494,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

COP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist lifted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Mizuho raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.64.

Shares of COP opened at $50.04 on Thursday. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $27.53 and a 1-year high of $61.14. The stock has a market cap of $70.06 million, a PE ratio of -44.28, a P/E/G ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The energy producer reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.06. ConocoPhillips had a negative net margin of 5.66% and a negative return on equity of 0.02%. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.91%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

