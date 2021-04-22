ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ContextLogic is a global commerce company. Their vision is to unlock ecommerce for consumers and merchants by providing consumers access to a vast selection of affordable products and by providing merchants access to hundreds of millions of consumers globally. Their platform combines technology and data science capabilities, an innovative and discovery-based mobile shopping experience, a comprehensive suite of indispensable merchant services, and a massive scale of users, merchants, and items. “

Get ContextLogic alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on WISH. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of ContextLogic in a report on Monday, January 11th. They issued a neutral rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of ContextLogic in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Loop Capital raised shares of ContextLogic from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of ContextLogic in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They set an overweight rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of ContextLogic from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ContextLogic presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.08.

WISH opened at $12.49 on Wednesday. ContextLogic has a fifty-two week low of $11.71 and a fifty-two week high of $32.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.87.

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($3.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.03) by ($0.01).

In other ContextLogic news, VP Pai Liu sold 17,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.65, for a total value of $346,350.90. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $346,350.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brett Just sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total transaction of $196,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,757 shares in the company, valued at $623,389.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,461,728 shares of company stock worth $146,110,205 over the last 90 days.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of ContextLogic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of ContextLogic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Adalta Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ContextLogic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $109,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ContextLogic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of ContextLogic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $261,000.

ContextLogic Company Profile

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish, an ecommerce platform that connects approximately 100 million monthly active users to approximately 550,000 merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants.

Further Reading: What is FinTech?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ContextLogic (WISH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ContextLogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ContextLogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.